Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Iraq exports 101 mln barrels of crude oil in June

Iraq exports 101 mln barrels of crude oil in June

in Freight News 04/07/2022

Iraq exported 101.19 million barrels of crude oil in June, bringing in revenues worth 11.5 billion U.S. dollars, said the Iraqi Oil Ministry on Friday.

The average price for crude oil in June was 113.7 dollars per barrel, according to a ministry statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

A total of 97.98 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the Port of Basra, while about 2.91 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, it said.

The average crude oil exports in June reached 3.37 million barrels per day, it added.

Oil prices have risen in global markets since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, benefiting Iraq and other oil export countries.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 percent of the country’s revenues.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software