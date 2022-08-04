Iraq exports over 102 mln barrels of crude oil in July

Iraq exported 102.38 million barrels of crude oil in July at revenues of 10.6 billion U.S. dollars, said the Iraqi Oil Ministry on Monday.

The average price for crude oil in July was 103.6 dollars per barrel, according to a ministry statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

A total of 99.96 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the Port of Basra, while about 2.34 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the statement said.

Oil prices have risen in global markets since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, benefiting Iraq and other oil export countries.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 percent of the country’s revenues.

Source: Xinhua