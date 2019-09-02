Iraq exports over 111 mln barrels of crude in August: ministry

Iraqi Oil Ministry said that it exported more than 111 million barrels of crude oil in August, bringing in revenue of over 6 billion U.S. dollars.

“Iraq’s total exports of crude oil in August reached about 111.7 million barrels, at an average of 3.60 million barrels per day, with revenue of 6.34 billion dollars for August,” a ministry statement said, citing statistics of State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

The average selling price was 56.77 dollars per barrel in August, the statement added.

“Iraq exported 107.52 million barrels from the country’s central and southern oil fields, 3.25 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk, and 928,963 barrels from the northern province of Nineveh,” according to the statement.

It said that Iraq also exported 3,479 barrels of crude oil to neighboring Jordan during August, with an average of 112 barrels per day.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on exports of crude oil, which account for more than 90 percent of the country’s revenues.

Source: Xinhua