Iraq exports over 78 mln barrels of crude oil in September

The Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Thursday that the country exported more than 78 million barrels of crude oil in September, bringing in revenues of over 3 billion U.S. dollars.

Iraq’s total exports of crude oil during the 30 days of September reached 78.38 million barrels with an average of 2.61 million barrels per day, a ministry’s statement said, citing statistics of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

The average selling price for crude oil in September was about 40.4 dollars per barrel, the statement added.

According to the ministry statement, about 75 million barrels were exported from Iraq’s central and southern oil fields via Basra ports, while about 3.133 million from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, in addition to exporting 254,785 barrels of crude oil to the neighboring Jordan during the month.

Observers attributed the decline in oil exports of Iraq to its commitment to the OPEC Plus agreement to cut oil production, as well as to the dip of selling prices in the oil market mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on the exports of crude oil, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the country’s revenues.

