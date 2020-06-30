Iraq has bought more than 4mln tonnes of local wheat this season

Iraq’s trade ministry has bought more than 4 million tonnes of local wheat in the season which started on April 20, it said on Tuesday.

The agriculture ministry has said it expects local production to reach 6 million tonnes in the April-May harvest.

A major Middle East grain importer, Iraq said in March it would need to import 1 million tonnes of wheat this year to boost reserves amid growing concerns that measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic would slow the food supply chain.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Moayed Kenany, writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)