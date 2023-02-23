Recent News

  

Iraq issues restricted tender to buy 200,000 tonnes wheat -traders

Iraq’s state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy around 200,000 tonnes of milling wheat with participation restricted to a limited number of trading houses, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers was believed to be Feb. 23. The deadline was regarded as a starting point for price negotiations with a decision possible later, traders said.

The wheat can be sourced only from the United States, Australia and Canada, they said.

Volumes in Iraq’s tenders are nominal and the country often buys more than sought in the tender.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

