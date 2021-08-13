Iraq maintains Basrah Light crude price differential to Asia in September

Iraq set on Wednesday the price of its Basrah Light crude to Asian customers at at $2.25/bbl over the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmark crudes for September, keeping it at the same level as in August, according to a pricing document from the state-oil marketer.

The September official selling price for the Basrah Medium crude to Asia was set at $1.30/barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, down from the differential set for August which was $1.35/barrel above Oman/Dubai.

The September OSP for the Basra Heavy crude to Asia was set at a discount of $0.75/barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, versus a discount of $0.65/barrel to the Oman/Dubai average in August.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens)