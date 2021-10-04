Iraq oil minister says oil prices reaching $100/barrel unsustainable
Iraq’s oil minister said on Sunday that oil prices reaching $100 a barrel will not be sustainable and that OPEC wants stable markets.
Ihsan Abdul Jabbar added in a TV interview with Skynews Arabia that he is working on a programme to raise the country’s oil production capacity to 8 million barrels, calling it a balanced capacity.
Abdul Jabbar also said that Iraq aims for its gas production to reach 4 billion cubic feet before 2025.
Source: Reuters