Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy – minister

Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy – minister

in Oil & Companies News 10/11/2019

Iraq’s oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.

“Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and the extractive side was in very good health,” a statement from his ministry read.

The country also remained committed to maintaining its production share in OPEC, the statement said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

