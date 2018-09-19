Iraq poised to increase oil output ‘immediately,’ says SOMO chief

Iraq can increase oil production “immediately” to support the market ahead of the implementation of US sanctions on Iran, Iraq’s crude sales chief told S&P Global Platts.

The comments from Alaa al-Yassiri, the director general of Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization, come as officials from the group and its allies led by Russia are debating how to ensure market stability once the sanctions imposed by the order of US President Donald Trump come into force in November. Iran could lose up to 1.4 million b/d of exports by the end of the year, according to the latest projections by Platts Analytics.

“Some increase could be done immediately,” said Yassiri referring to Iraq’s output. Iraq pumped 4.68 million/b last month, an all-time high for OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi, according to a Platts survey.

Oil prices spiked briefly above $80/b last week amid growing concern over the loss of Iranian barrels and the lack of spare capacity amongst its OPEC partners outside Saudi Arabia. The kingdom has already increased its shipments significantly to win more market share at Iran’s expense.

However, Yassiri also urged OPEC members to support Iran, without elaborating on what specific backing the group can provide Tehran.

“Iran is a founding member state of OPEC, and all the members [of OPEC] should help Iran to get out of its crisis,” Yassiri said.

“OPEC is supposed to keep the stability of the market,” said Yassiri. “As a result, if there is no stability, there will be damage for the consumers and producers.”

Ahead of the upcoming meeting of the joint OPEC, Non-OPEC, Joint Ministerial Monitoring Meeting in Algeria on September 23, Yassiri said member countries with the capacity to increase production should do so if required by the market.

“If the producers, the member states of OPEC, reach the conclusion that supply is less than the demands, certainly we will be seeking a decision for alternatives for members that have the ability to increase,” he said.

Iraq, which has only recently returned to production targets set by OPEC, is expected to continue to boost output from fields operated by international oil companies. It has increased production by around 100,000 b/d in both July and August.

CAPACITY EXPANSION

Baghdad has plans to continue to aggressively expand its export capacity. Yassiri said capacity of its Persian Gulf terminals is at 3.7 million b/d, and work continues on the facilities, pipelines feeding them, and the onshore storage facility at Fao to further increase its scale. He said a political deal with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and Turkey to utilize a pipeline sending crude from northern Iraq to Ceyhan would “add an amount of 400,000 b/d of exports.”

Accessing Kurdistan’s pipeline to Turkey and Ceyhan storage would also require commitment that all of the crude would be sold by SOMO, officials have told S&P Global Platts. The fear is that crude would not be handed back over once it reached Ceyhan and would be sold by Kurdistan to cover claims of due payments.

An estimate for 2019 exports is going to be made in November when term contracts for the year are agreed to, said Yassiri.

“We will have a complete plan for 2019, about how much real production we will have, and how much will be consumed locally, and then I’ll be informed about the amount available for the exports,” he said. “Any amount that the Ministry of Oil decides, SOMO will be able to export it.”

Yassiri said a crude swap deal with Iran remains in place, but was delayed by disputes within the Iraqi Customs Commission and the need for additional trucking companies to commit to sending oil from the Kirkuk area into Iran.

One senior North Oil Company official told Platts that around 5,000 b/d is being trucked to Iran, though that is likely to increase over the coming month.

“We already have 500,000 barrels of oil in Iran. And we are trying to reach to 1 million, in order to be a commercial shipment that we could sell it, before November 4,” he said, referring to the day sanctions are due to kick in. Trucking “resumed more than a week ago.”

TRADING

Yassiri also said there had been progress in expanding an experiment of forming joint ventures with trading arms of international oil companies in an effort to profit more from Iraqi crude after it is initially sold, gain more market share in strategic countries, and increase SOMO’s experience in global trade.

While each JV has different aims unique to the partnership, they operate the same: it purchases crude from SOMO and sells it on into pre-agreed markets.

“We are very close to signing a deal with China’s CNOOC,” Yassiri said. “The Chinese market is very important for us.”

This follows a joint venture with China’s ZhenHua, which Platts first reported in March.

“With ZhenHua it is to get knowledge about China’s market. It is a big market, and ZhenHua is a state-owned company,” he said. Currently, the two split the profit of crude that ZhenHua sells into the Chinese market.

In November, he said, SOMO will decide whether to formalize the agreement into a company, in which SOMO will own 50% in addition to profit sharing.

The first such experiment was with Litasco, the crude trading arm of Lukoil. It formed a company, initially called Lima, now renamed Iraq Petroleum Trading.

“Right now, SOMO shares profits, but it doesn’t have shares [in IPT],” he said. A decision on that is also set for November.

“We also have very good negotiations with BP, too,” he added, without providing any details.

