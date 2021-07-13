Recent News

  

Iraq raises August Basra Light crude price to Asia

13/07/2021

Iraq increased the price of its Basra Light crude to Asian customers to $2.25 a barrel above the average of the Oman/Dubai crudes in August, up from $1.45 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average in July, according to a pricing document seen by Reuters.

The August OSP for Basra Medium crude was set at $1.35 a barrel above Oman/Dubai for Asia, and the August OSP for Basra Heavy crude was set at a discount of $0.65 to the Oman/Dubai average.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang, editing by Louise Heavens)

