Iraq says bought over 300,000 T local wheat so far this season

Iraq has bought more than 300,000 tonnes of domestic wheat this season and maintained its estimate of 2.5 million tonnes of local purchases for the 2018 season despite this year’s drought, the country’s grain board chief said.

The local purchasing figure implies an import gap of 2 million tonnes, with Iraq requiring annual wheat supply of between 4.5 million and 5 million tonnes

“The rate of procurement was slow at the beginning when we started this season, but now the pace is picking up and we have over 300,000 tonnes,” Naeem al-Maksousi said.

The local wheat purchasing season began on April 16 and is expected to continue until the end of June.

“The agriculture ministry was expecting 3.7 million tonnes of wheat to be produced, our estimate is we will buy 2.5 million tonnes as the rains started to come in some provinces and improved the situation,” he said.

The grain board, which falls under the trade ministry, regularly announces international tenders to import wheat for Iraq’s food rationing programme, which covers flour, cooking oil, rice, sugar and baby milk formula. The programme was created in 1991 to combat U.N. economic sanctions.

Iraq buys wheat of U.S., Canadian and Australian origin through public tenders or private invitations.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Moayed Kenany and Maha El Dahan Editing by David Goodman)