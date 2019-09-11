Iraq sees more demand for its crude than it can supply

Iraq is seeing more demand for its crude than it can supply, its oil minister said Tuesday ahead of a key OPEC+ ministerial meeting where supply quotas may be a contentious subject.

“Until now we have seen more demand than we can offer,” Iraq oil minister Thamir Ghadhban told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi. “We have been contacted by oil companies and traders who we do not even deal with because of the nature of our oil and the technology of refineries that prefer our oil to the very light shale oil.”

Iraq is the second-biggest producer in OPEC, which is in the midst of a 1.2 million b/d production cut accord with Russia and nine other non-OPEC allies. There has been market speculation that the group could consider larger supply curbs while Iraq hasn’t cut its output as much as it agreed.

The nine-country Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is tasked with monitoring market conditions, assessing compliance with production quotas, and making policy recommendations to the wider coalition, whose next full meeting is December 5-6 in Vienna. JMMC meets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Iraqi crude, the majority of which is medium or heavy and sour, is increasingly popular among refiners. Despite their high sulfur content, Basrah Light and Basrah Heavy can be processed into lucrative refined products that fetch strong margins.

Iraqi crudes are also blended with lighter and sweeter oils to ensure a diverse array of oil products. Almost 70% of Iraqi crude goes to Asia with China and India being its two largest customers. Europe is also a key buyer of Basrah Light.

Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization announced last year it was mulling the launch of Basrah Medium as more production is sourced from lower-quality oil deposits.

Ghadhban is bullish on demand for oil globally, and said he did not see signs of an economic recession or slowing demand growth.

Iraq says it produced 4.65 million b/d of crude in August, but OPEC secondary sources have estimated that Iraq’s production is much higher. S&P Global Platts estimated Iraq’s output in August rose to a record 4.88 million b/d.

The oil minister has said Iraq will begin drawing down output as of October and meet its agreed cap as part of an OPEC, and non-OPEC production cuts pact. That level is 4.51 million b/d, and Ghadhban said that production cuts would come from state-operated fields and would not affect international oil companies in the country.

Ghadhban told journalists he was “not aware” of any proposals to implement deeper OPEC cuts.

Domestic demand for crude will decrease now that summer is over, Ghadhban told journalists, and talks are ongoing with the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq to reduce its output.

Source: Platts