Iraq sells June Basra Light crude at lower premium – sources

Iraq has sold 1 million barrels of Basra Light crude for loading on June 29-30 at premiums of 20-30 cents a barrel to its Asia official selling price to Unipec, two trade sources said.

* SOMO had reduced the volume of the cargo offered in the tender by half before it closed, they said

* The premium was much lower than an earlier deal’s premium of 77 cents a barrel

* “Seems like there were no buyers,” one of the sources said

* Iraq subsequently issued one more tender to sell 1 million barrels of Basra Light crude to load on June 25-27, another source said

* The new tender will close on May 23

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Uttaresh.V)