Iraq sells June Basra Light crude at lower premium – sources
Iraq has sold 1 million barrels of Basra Light crude for loading on June 29-30 at premiums of 20-30 cents a barrel to its Asia official selling price to Unipec, two trade sources said.
* SOMO had reduced the volume of the cargo offered in the tender by half before it closed, they said
* The premium was much lower than an earlier deal’s premium of 77 cents a barrel
* “Seems like there were no buyers,” one of the sources said
* Iraq subsequently issued one more tender to sell 1 million barrels of Basra Light crude to load on June 25-27, another source said
* The new tender will close on May 23
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Uttaresh.V)