Iraq set to contribute 38% of Middle East’s crude distillation units capacity growth by 2023, says GlobalData

Iraq is set to drive crude distillation units (CDUs) capacity growth in the Middle East from planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 38% of the total growth, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, ‘Refining Industry Outlook in Middle East to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries’, reveals that Iraq is expected to have new-build CDU capacity of 1,200 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) by 2023.

Varun Ette, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In Iraq, 10 planned and announced refineries are expected to start operations during 2019 to 2023. Of these, Basra II has the highest CDU capacity of 300 mbd. The Basra II refinery is expected to start operations in 2023.”

Source: GlobalData