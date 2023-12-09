Iraq to commission 2 Faw Port berths in 2025

Iraq intends to commission two main berths of Grand Faw Port project in 2025, a port official has said.

Port authorities have conducted a “successful” trial anchorage of large vessels in Faw and have visited the UAE, China and other countries to benefit from their experience in port operation and management.

“We have completed almost 80 percent of the port infrastructure and the five main berths…we expect to commission the first and the second berths at the end of 2025,” said Farhan Al-Fartoosi, Director of the General Company for Ports in Iraq told Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)