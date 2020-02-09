Iraq to cut oil output at Nahr Bin Omar oil field – state media

Iraq’s Basra Oil Co will cut crude oil output at the Nahr Bin Omar field to a minimum because of pollution and gas emissions, state news agency reported on Sunday.

The company’s Director General Ihsan Abduljabbar said: “Nahr Bin Omar oilfield is considered one of the most controversial fields because of the pollution and gas emissions”.

Abduljabbar added “it has been decided to cut crude oil production to minimum and to stop operating all oil wells to provide environmental protection”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)