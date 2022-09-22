Iraq to increase wheat planting to 750,000 hectares for 2022-2023 -official

Iraq plans to plant 750,000 hectares with wheat for the 2022-2023 season, an agriculture ministry official said.

The local planting season is expected to begin in mid-October to November, ministry spokesperson Hameed al-Naif said.

Iraq harvested 625,000 hectares in the 2021-2022 season, according to the ministry.

The ministry is in the process of putting together an agriculture plan with the ministry of water resources and expects more dependence on underground water, Naif said.

Iraq, a major Middle East grain importer, has faced water shortages for several years.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Moayad Kenany; writing by Aya Nader; editing by Jason Neely)