Iraq to plant 550,000 hectares with wheat for the 2021-2022 winter season, says official

Iraq plans to plant 550,000 hectares with wheat for the 2021-2022 winter crop season, down 50% from a year earlier due to a water shortage, an agriculture ministry official said.

It expects to produce more than 350,000 tonnes of rice from the 2020-2021 crop, the same as a year earlier, with the harvest beginning in November, ministry undersecretary Mahdi Sahar Al-Jubouri told Reuters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Edmund Blair)