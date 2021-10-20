Iraq to plant 550,000 hectares with wheat for the 2021-2022 winter season, says official

Recent News

  

Iraq plans to plant 550,000 hectares with wheat for the 2021-2022 winter crop season, down 50% from a year earlier due to a water shortage, an agriculture ministry official said.

It expects to produce more than 350,000 tonnes of rice from the 2020-2021 crop, the same as a year earlier, with the harvest beginning in November, ministry undersecretary Mahdi Sahar Al-Jubouri told Reuters.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Edmund Blair)

