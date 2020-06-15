Iraq will export average of 2.8 mln bpd of oil in June – oil minister

Recent News

  

Iraq will export an average of 2.8 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June, its newly appointed oil minister said in an interview with Iraq’s Sharqiya TV, adding that it was in the country’s interests to comply with an OPEC+ deal to cut production.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail also said his ministry had requested Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq to export a maximum of 370,000 bpd as of June to help Iraq abide by the OPEC+ quota.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Gareth Jones)

