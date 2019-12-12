Iraqi crude output rebounds in Nov, exports rise: SOMO

Iraqi crude oil production rose by 19,000 b/d on the month to 4.595 million b/d in November, the country’s State Oil Marketing Organization said, amid higher exports from both its southern terminals and the Kurdish region in the north.

This makes it the ninth month out of 11 that Iraq has not complied with the current OPEC/non-OPEC cut agree, according to ministry data.

Exports were up sharply, rising 141,000 b/d on the month to 4 million b/d in November, SOMO said in a letter addressed to S&P Global Platts. The figure include the Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

The oil ministry said last week federal crude oil exports in November rebounded to 3.5 million b/d after shipments were down in October due to bad weather which had caused some loading delays.

This suggests the Kurdish region shipped as much as 502,000 b/d, making it the highest production from the region for some time. It shipped 414,000 b/d in October and 396,000 b/d in September.

SOMO’s November figure puts total domestic consumption for power generation and refining for the month at 593,000 b/d, down from 715,000 b/d in October.

OPEC+ CUTS

Iraq had committed to keep output below a 4.512 million b/d cap as part of output cuts agreed by OPEC and other producers.

Under the new OPEC+ agreement to cut production by 1.7 million from January to March next year, Iraq has pledged to cut an additional 50,000 b/d, lowering its official quota to 4.462 million b/d.

Analysts and independent estimates have put Iraqi production in November at higher levels than those reported by the ministry.

The latest Platts OPEC Survey put Iraqi crude output at 4.64 million b/d in November, down 130,000 b/d from October.

Source: Platts