Iraqi Kurdistan is complying with OPEC+ cuts – ministry

in Oil & Companies News 26/09/2020

The semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq has been complying with an OPEC+ oil production cut agreement and is meeting its reduction targets, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s natural resources ministry said on Thursday.

“The KRG has already reduced its production after the OPEC plus agreement, and its recent gross production figures have been well below the fair pro rata levels compared with the rest of Iraq,” it said in a statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by David Evans)

