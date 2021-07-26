Iraqi oil exports drop in June

The Iraq Oil Report stated as citing the ministry of oil that Iraqi oil exports dropped slightly in June but revenues were increased supported by higher prices.

According to the newsletter, Iraq’s nationwide exports hovered amid 3.336m b/d in the previous month, as total revenues stood at USD6bn.

Exports by the federal government in Baghdad in last month reached 2.892m b/d, slightly lower than 2.899m b/d in May, according to the report.

The Kurdistan regional government in the north of the country exported more than 100,000 b/d through the pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, under a complex arrangement.

Source: MENA FN