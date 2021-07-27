Recent News

  

Iraqi oil exports drop slightly in June

Referring to the ministry of oil, Iraqi oil exports dropped in June but revenues were increased supported by higher prices.

The newsletter stated that Iraq’s nationwide exports hovered amid 3.336m b/d in last month as total revenues stood at USD6bn.

Exports by the federal government in Baghdad in June were 2.892m b/d, lower than 2.899m b/d in May, according to the report.

Under a complex agreement, the Kurdistan regional government in the north of the country exported just over 100,000 b/d through the pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
