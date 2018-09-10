Iraq’s AISSOT expands physical bunker fuel supply operations to Suez, Egyptian waters

Iraq’s Al-Iraqia Shipping Services & Oil Trading has partnered with Egypt’s OMS Energy to start physical bunker supply operations at SUMED berth and Egyptian territorial waters, AISSOT said.

“AISSOT will handle the entire supply chain logistics and marketing of bunker fuels under this arrangement,” it said in a statement.

AISSOT has already mobilized bunker barges as well as a floating storage, it said, adding that it expects to commence physical supplies of RMG 2010 specification bunker fuel oil and low sulfur gasoil by end-September.

While specifications of the bunker fuel offered by AISSOT will meet ISO: 8217-2010, supplies will be done as per MARPOL guidelines, AISSOT said.

AISSOT’s expansion in the region comes as it sees increasing potential to grow its business there.

Currently, about 1,200 ships cross the Suez Canal every month and there is a waiting period of 12 to 18 hours usually to cross the channel, it said.

Long haul ships must either divert to nearby ports to obtain bunkers and that too at very high prices or carry huge quantity of bunkers, thereby reducing their freight earning tonnage, AISSOT said.

With availability of bunkers at Suez, shipowners can maximize cargo and top-up at Suez on their onward voyage, it said.

Earlier this week, AISSOT’s Director for Bunkering Praveen Jaiswal told S&P Global Platts that it was planning to start berth supplies at Umm Qasr Port this month.

AISSOT’s bunker sales are around 40,000-50,000 mt on a monthly basis. However, bunker sales were also expected to rise, in line with its geographical and fleet expansion, he said at the time.

Formed in June 2017, AISSOT is a joint venture between Iraqi Oil Tankers Company and Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company.

AMPTC is owned by members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries. IOTC is an Iraqi government-owned company, which owns and manages tankers transporting refined petroleum products.

Source: Platts