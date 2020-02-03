Iraq’s crude exports exceed 102 mln barrels in Jan.

Iraq’s Oil Ministry said Saturday that Iraq exported more than 102 million barrels of crude oil in January, bringing in revenues of over 6 billion U.S. dollars.

Iraq’s total exports of crude oil in January exceeded 102.485 million barrels with an average of 3.3 million barrels per day, a ministry statement said, citing statistics of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

The average selling price for crude oil in January was 60.45 U.S. dollars per barrel, the statement added.

About 101 million barrels were exported from Iraq’s central and southern oil fields via Basra ports, while about 1.114 million from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, it said.

Iraq exported 309,96 barrels of crude oil to the neighboring Jordan in January, according to the statement.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on the exports of crude oil, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the country’s revenues.

Source: Xinhua