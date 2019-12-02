Iraq’s crude exports exceed 105 mln barrels in November

Iraq’s Oil Ministry said that Iraq exported more than 105 million barrels of crude oil in November, bringing in revenues of over 6 billion U.S. dollars.

Iraq’s total exports of crude oil in November exceeded 105 million barrels with an average of 3.5 million ones per day, a ministry statement said, citing statistics of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

The average selling price for crude in November was 59.82 dollars per barrel, the statement added.

About 102 million barrels were exported from Iraq’s central and southern oil fields, while about 2.38 million from the northern province of Kirkuk, and 293,962 from the northern province of Nineveh.

Iraq also exported 334,65 barrels of crude oil to neighboring Jordan in November, the statement said.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on exports of crude oil, which account for more than 90 percent of the country’s revenues.

Source: Xinhua