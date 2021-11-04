Iraq’s October oil exports up slightly

Iraq’s October oil exports stood at 3.12 million barrels per day (bpd), according to its oil ministry, citing preliminary data from state-owned oil marketing company SOMO.

This is a slight increase in export volumes compared to the previous month of September when the country exported on average 3.08 million bpd.

Data for the most comparable period year-ago available from SOMO is November 2020 show Iraq’s crude exports stood at 2.71 million bpd at the time.

In October 2021, oil exports from the oil fields in the south and middle of Iraq reached 93.4 million barrels while volumes exported from Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan reached 3.01 million barrels, and the exported quantities to Jordan reached 0.31 million barrels.

October crude oil exports generated a revenue of $7.68 billion with an average price per barrel of $79.4.

