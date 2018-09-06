Iraq’s oil production and exports safe, protests hit key port Umm Qasr

Protests in Iraq have spread to its key commercial port, Umm Qasr in the south of Basra province, prompting the government to declare a curfew Thursday, but exports from OPEC’s second-largest producer were continuing as normal.

Protestors block trucks from entering commercial port of Umm Qasr

Umm Qasr is a key products import terminal

No impact upstream production from southern oil fields or crude oil loadings from Basra

Public anger has been increasing over the government’s inability to raise economic conditions, despite swelling coffers from higher oil export revenues.

All of Iraq’s crude exports via the Persian Gulf flow through Umm Qasr, or al-Fao which is around 160 km east by road. Al-Fao houses a storage and pumping terminal that has been in the process of expansion for nearly 10 years. No disruption has been reported at the export terminal.

Demonstrators blocked Umm Qasr port Wednesday night and have been preventing trucks from entering or exiting the facility, sources in the south of Iraq said.

Umm Qasr port itself, which has remained open, handles about 5,000 mt/day of gasoline and 4,000 mt/day of gasoil, sources said.

Iraq’s oil production hit a record high 4.68 million b/d in August, according to the latest S&P Global Platts survey released Thursday. That was up 110,000 b/d from July, as exports through the Persian Gulf and through the Turkish port of Ceyhan saw increases.

Exports from the south reached a record high of 3.583 million b/d during the month, up 40,000 b/d from July despite the ongoing suspension of loadings from the Khor al-Amaya terminal since the beginning of the year for maintenance.

Protests have been raging across Iraq for nearly two months, with some groups targeting oil fields, although they have yet to have any impact on crude oil production. Demonstrations at the West Qurna-1 and West Qurna-2 oil fields in the south of Iraq have escalated over the last three days, but security and field officials said there had been no interruptions to operations.

Source: Platts