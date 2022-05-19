Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Iraq’s SOMO agrees deal with state rail company to transport fuel oil to southern ports

Iraq’s SOMO agrees deal with state rail company to transport fuel oil to southern ports

in Port News 19/05/2022

Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO said it agreed with a state-operated railway company to transport fuel oil products from refineries to southern ports.

The agreement came as part of efforts to boost cooperation between local companies on the transportation of petroleum products and to reduce overcrowding on land and increase the quantities transported for export purposes through floating storage tanks, SOMO said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software