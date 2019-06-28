Iraq’s SOMO gearing up to offer more crude grades: oil minister

Iraq is gearing up to offer more crude grades to satisfy customer needs and present greater variety to the market, the country’s oil minister, Thamir al-Ghadhban, said.

“One major marketing strategy is to achieve stability in oil grade specification,” Ghadhban said at CWC’s Iraq Petroleum conference in London. “We are heading to have more stable specification of exported crudes and to present more types of crude oil and satisfy more needs from our customers.”

Iraq announced last year that it is mulling the launch of Basrah Medium, which would stabilize the quality of its current grades on offer — Basrah Heavy and Basrah Light — as more production is sourced from lower quality oil deposits.

SOMO Deputy Director General Ali Nazar al-Shatari told Platts last year that Basrah Medium would have an API gravity of 29-30 and 2% sulfur.

Only the Rumaila and Zubair fields produce crudes lighter than 31 API, while nearly all of the country’s future production is set to come from heavier deposits.

Iraq has already split its Basrah crude grades before, launching exports of Basrah Heavy in June 2015 to improve the quality and stability of its more lucrative Basrah Light grade. It followed persistent complaints over variable quality from buyers which led to cutbacks in upstream production and ships rejecting loadings.

Both Basrah Heavy and Basrah Light are loaded from the country’s southern oil export terminals and single point moorings in the Persian Gulf.

Source: Platts