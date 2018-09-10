Iraq’s SOMO maintains Oct Asia-bound Basrah Light OSP at minus 15 cents/b

Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization has lowered the official selling price differential for its Basrah Heavy crude oil loading in October and bound for Asia by 20 cents/b from September, the company said in a notice on Monday.

SOMO’s OSP differential for October Basrah Heavy destined for Asia now stands at minus $3.35/b to the average of Oman and Dubai assessments in the month of loading, compared with minus $3.15/b in September.

However, the state-owned entity kept the OSP differential for its Basrah Light crude oil loading in October and headed to Asia unchanged from September. The OSP differential is at a discount of 15 cents/b to Oman/Dubai.

Meanwhile, SOMO raised all of its October OSP differentials for grades destined to Europe from September. The OSP differential for Basrah Light was raised by 80 cents/b from September to minus $4/b against Dated Brent, according to the notice.

The differential for October Basrah Heavy crude headed to Europe was up 60 cents/b from last month at Dated Brent minus $6.95/b, while that for Europe-bound Kirkuk crude was up 70 cents/b from September at Dated Brent minus $2.75/b in October.

For crude loading in October and heading to the North and South Americas, SOMO cut the price differentials for both its Basrah Light and Heavy grades. The differential for Basrah Light was cut by 25 cents/b from September to a discount of 50 cents/b against the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) in October.

The Americas differential for Basrah Heavy was cut by 30 cents/b from September to a discount of $3.10/b against ASCI.

The differential for October Kirkuk crude for the region was unchanged from September at ASCI plus 55 cents/b.

Source: Platts