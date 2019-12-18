Iraq’s SOMO sells Jan-loading Basra Light crude at lower premiums – sources

Iraq’s Oil Marketing Co (SOMO) has sold 2 million barrels of January-loading Basra Light crude oil at a premium of about 90 cents a barrel to its official selling price (OSP) via a spot tender, two trade sources said on Wednesday.

* The buyer is likely to be China’s Unipec, the traders said.

* The cargo was offered to load over Jan. 29-31.

* Prior to this, December-loading Basra Light crude was traded at premiums of $1 to above $1.5 a barrel to its OSP in the spot market.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)