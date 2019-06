Iraq’s total crude exports increased to an average of 3.572 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, up from 3.466 the previous month, the oil ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Exports from its southern Basra ports averaged 3.441 million bpd in May, an increase from 3.354 million bpd in April, it said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Peter Graff)