IRClass Academy and NITIE sign MOU to conduct advanced training and joint operational research

IRClass Academy, the training arm of Indian Register of Shipping, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India’s leading educational and research institution National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) to conduct advanced training and joint operational research. Both parties have agreed to collaborate and provide advance technical and management training in shipping, maritime, supply chain and logistics sectors.

The MOU draws strength from extensive experience of both institutions with NITIE having long term expertise in supply chain & logistics whereas IRClass Academy brings in maritime and shipping domain know-how being part of a leading international classification society.

The mutual synergies will help both institutions to address the growing demand for high skilled professionals in segments like Supply Chain, Multimodal logistics, Inland waterways, Coastal shipping which are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The MOU also focuses on joint operational research opportunities and covers qualification of trainers as well. It will play a vital role in bridging the gap between industry demand and the skill ecosystem in line with the Skill India initiative of the Government of India. The specific areas of research will encompass port operations related to turn around time, navigational adequacy, cargo evacuation, risk assessment & provide logic based solutions to the industry.

Head of Operations at IRS, Mr. P K Mishra said: “IRClass Academy is a leading name in maritime training space and is honoured to partner with NITIE, a pioneer in the engineering education and research. This MOU will pave the way forward to development of a strong skilling environment in the maritime, supply chain and logistics sectors.”

Professor Manoj K Tiwari, Director NITIE stated “NITIE and IRClass Academy have a strong technical and engineering expertise and the MOU will focus on exploiting common synergies to benefit the industry stakeholders. The complementary strengths of NITIE and IRClass Academy will assist in fulfilling the skilling needs of the industry.

Source: IRClass