IRClass Academy delivers ISPS code awareness training in Qatar

IRClass Academy, the training arm of international ship classification society, Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), has provided comprehensive International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) training to an array of key stakeholders in Doha, Qatar.

The training session was inaugurated Dr. Saleh Mohsin A R Fetais, Undersecretary – Ministry of Transport, Qatar. A variety of topics were covered in the training including maritime security policies, security responsibilities, threat identification and emergency preparedness, drills and exercises.

The training was well attended by personnel from the Coast Guard – Ministry of Interior, Qatar Navy, Ministry of Transport, Ras Laffan Port Security and Industrial Security who gained insights and provided positive feedback. The training program was co-ordinated and facilitated by Capt Bijoy Sharma IRS’ Country Manager for Qatar.

Mr. Amit Bhatnagar, Head IRClass Academy at IRS, said: “The Middle East is one of our most important strategic markets and it’s a pleasure to work closely with key stakeholders in Doha. IRClass Academy is gaining rapid recognition globally and we remain committed to provide the highest quality training around the world.”

Source: IRClass