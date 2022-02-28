IRClass Academy signs MOU with Singapore based CSIM Systems Pte Ltd to provide training solutions

IRClass Academy, the training arm of Indian Register of Shipping, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] with Singapore-based marine and offshore asset integrity management consultant and designer – CSIM Systems Pte Ltd (CSIM).

The two parties have agreed to cooperate and provide technical maritime and management training. CSIM will deliver IRClass Academy courses and utilise IRClass expertise. Both IRClass Academy and CSIM are committed to provide specialised training programs for the local industry to help them enhancing the productivity and skills to meet the latest regulatory requirements and business challenges.

Head of IRClass Academy, Mr. Amit Bhatnagar said: “IRClass Academy is delighted to collaborate with CSIM. We are committed to ensuring high quality training to participants around the globe as we strive for industry excellence across the maritime community.”

Established in 2014, IRClass Academy provides industry knowledge to an array of stakeholders through courses in areas such as ship operations; maintenance and surveys; ship design and shipbuilding; ports & terminals and marine management systems.

Source: Indian Register of Shipping