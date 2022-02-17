IRClass Systems and Solutions Pvt Ltd (ISSPL) announces acquisition of test laboratory

IRClass Systems and Solutions Pvt Ltd (ISSPL), an entity promoted by Indian Register of Shipping, has acquired several verticals of CEG Test House including Food & Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, AYUSH and Environmental Testing.

Through the acquisition of this test laboratory, ISSPL will be able to offer testing services to several key verticals under one roof. This move strengthens ISSPL’s presence in the testing laboratory segment.

The Jaipur-based facility, which has been serving the industry for 17 years, is fully upgraded to ensure integrated services and a state-of-the-art approach to food, pharma, AYUSH and environmental solutions.

“This acquisition is another strategic development to offer full phase testing services in India towards developing our Testing, Inspection and Certification portfolio. ISSPL is on a strong growth path and is actively exploring opportunities to broaden its scope of services through organic as well as inorganic means” said Chairman, Mr. Arun Sharma.

Source: IRClass