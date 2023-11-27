IRENA, DP World sign pact to advance decarbonisation of shipping and port sectors

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) announced on Friday that it has signed an agreement with UAE-based global supply chain solutions company DP World to collaborate on decarbonising the shipping and ports sectors.

The collaboration will focus on aligning current infrastructure, logistics and processes with the demands of the energy transition, and scaling up the use of renewable-based fuels and electrification, IRENA said in a press statement.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera commended DP World’s success in reducing carbon emissions from its UAE operations by nearly 50 percent this year. The company’s Jebel Ali port’s electricity is sourced entirely from renewable sources provided by the local utility provider [DEWA].

According to IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook, infrastructure upgrades need to accommodate the global trade of renewable fuels between low-cost supply and high demand regions, proactively linking countries to promote the diversification and resilience of energy systems. The shipping sector itself must also rely on a diverse mix of low-carbon fuels to stay in line with the 1.5°C target, with ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen making up nearly 61% of the fuel mix by 2050.

Through the agreement, IRENA and DP World aim to collaborate on scaling up efforts to address supply, infrastructure and technological challenges that can increase the uptake of these renewables-based fuels.

Source: Reuters (Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)