Iridium Adds Industry Powerhouse Intellian to Iridium Certus® Maritime Portfolio

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) yesterday announced Intellian as the newest manufacturer of Iridium CertusTM maritime terminals. Intellian is introducing the C700 terminal which will enable a variety of applications including safety, bridge and crew welfare communications, connected ship IoT capabilities like engine monitoring and remote diagnostics, as well as situational awareness reports.

Developed for Iridium’s global network and designed to provide the fastest L-band broadband service in the industry, the C700 will deliver up to 352kbps transmission and 704kbps reception speeds through the Iridium Certus platform. Its 12-element patch technology also ensures seamless connectivity, even in adverse weather or environments.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, said: “Iridium and Intellian have worked closely together to develop our C700 Iridium Certus antenna, and we are proud to now reveal this product to the world. We expect that the new C700 will provide enhanced safety and communications services at sea, delivering added value to our customers.”

Intellian’s C700 terminal takes full advantage of the new capabilities made possible by Iridium Certus. It is designed to meet the needs of tankers, container ships, workboats, cruise and ferry lines – even leisure craft – creating a truly agile and adaptable new maritime satcom system.

Iridium Certus offers a unique opportunity to develop both terminals and applications with the advantage of a truly global network which supports engineering small form factor, cost-effective hardware to provide a new, superior choice for the maritime industry. As an L-band network, Iridium® is uniquely positioned to provide safety services, including those for the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), expected in early 2020.

“Intellian brings years of world-class engineering, performance and industry leadership to the Iridium Certus product portfolio, and Iridium Certus enables Intellian to create new products without the borders and limitations of other networks,” said Wouter Deknopper, vice president and general manager of maritime, Iridium. “This is an exciting time to add such a respected industry name to the Iridium partner family, and we look forward to the terminal becoming commercially available in the first half of 2020.”

Iridium operates the only satellite constellation that offers truly global coverage, from pole to pole. In February of 2019, the company completed a $3 billion (USD) upgrade of its network, launching 75 new satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), with 66 in the operational constellation and nine serving as on-orbit spares. The constellation’s unique crosslinked architecture enables real-time communication from any point on the Earth, making it the network of choice for critical communications and safety of life services.

Source: Iridium Communications Inc.