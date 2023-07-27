Irish ports handled 11.9 million tonnes of goods in Q1 – CSO

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that Irish ports handled a total of 11.9 million tonnes of goods in the first quarter of the year, a decrease of 6% compared with the same time last year.

The CSO said that goods forwarded from Irish ports amounted to nearly 4 million tonnes in the first three months of the year.

A total of 7.9 million tonnes of goods were received, it added.

Meanwhile, the total number of vessels arriving during the first quarter of 2023 in the seven main Irish ports – Bantry, Cork, Drogheda, Dublin, Rosslare, Shannon and Waterford – decreased by 5% compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Today’s figures also show that Dublin port accounted for 63% of all vessel arrivals in Irish ports and for 51% of the total tonnage of goods handled in the three month period under review.

Great Britain & Northern Ireland accounted for 37% of the total tonnage of goods handled in the main ports by region of trade.

EU countries accounted for 42% of the total tonnage of goods handled in the seven main ports, the CSO added.

Source: RTE