IRISL Revenues From International Shipping Double in Five Months

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) Group, the biggest player in Iran’s transportation sector, gained $431 million from international maritime transportation during the first five months of the current year (March 21-Aug. 22), which indicate a 100% increase compared with the corresponding period of last year, according to Mohammad Reza Modarres-Khiyabani, the managing director of IRISL.

“IRISL Group’s share in Iran’s maritime transport has reached 21% in the current year [started March 21] compared with 18% in the last year [2020-21] and 20% in the fiscal 2019-20. Last year, 80% of demand for low-sulfur fuels by IRISL fleet was met through Shazand Oil Refinery. We hope to increase this amount to 95% in the current year,” he was quoted as saying by IRNA.

Noting that despite sanctions, IRISL ranks 14th among leading international carriers, the official said the IRISL fleet consists of 150 vessels, of which 32 are bulk carrier ships, 30 container ships, 22 general cargo vessels, 18 offshore vessels offering operational services and providing passenger services, two roll-on/roll-off vessels and three barges whose capacity stands at 5.3 million tons (175,000 TEU).

