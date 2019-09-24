Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports fall 2.67 million mt on week

SMM estimates that 68 vessels carrying 11.26 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during September 15-21, down 2.67 million mt from the week ended September 14.

This came after the arrivals ended three consecutive weeks of decline with a 3.08 million mt rise in the week to September 14.

Last week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports shrank 1.15 million mt from the prior week to 13.18 million mt. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to climb 670,000 mt on the week to 6.76 million mt.

Source: SMM