Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports rebound from pre-holiday level

Dry Bulk Market 10/10/2019

SMM estimates that 83 vessels carrying 13.8 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during September 29-October 5, up 2.54 million mt from the week ended September 21.

Arrivals at ports in east China and along the Yangtze River edged up during the period.

Last week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports shrank 890,000 mt from September 15-21 and stood at 12.29 million mt. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to inch 1.2 million mt to stand at 7.96 million mt, and the rise may extend in the weeks ahead.
Source: SMM

