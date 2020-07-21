Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports rebounded 1.45 million mt on week

A total of 108 vessels carrying 16.89 million mt of iron ore arrived at eight major Chinese ports during July 12-18, SMM estimates. That rebounded 1.45 million mt from the prior week and rose 5.36 million mt from the previous year.

SHANGHAI, Jul 21 (SMM) – A total of 108 vessels carrying 16.89 million mt of iron ore arrived at eight major Chinese ports during July 12-18, SMM estimates. That rebounded 1.45 million mt from the prior week and rose 5.36 million mt from the previous year.

For the same week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports recovered 790,000 mt on the week to 16.72 million mt, as the port maintenance during early and mid- July ended. The reading was 3.38 million mt higher as compared with the same period last year. The proportion of Australian iron ore destined for China continued to rise on the week.

Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to dip 400,000 mt from the prior week to 5.82 million mt, due to concentrated maintenance at Brazilian ports. The shipments were about 230,000 mt lower than the level of the same period last year.

