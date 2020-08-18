Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports rose 2.16 million mt on week

A total of 96 vessels carrying 14.81 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during August 9-15, SMM estimates. This was up 2.16 million mt from the prior week and 410,000 mt from the same period last year.

The amount of arrivals in China’s top steelmaking city of Tangshan and Shandong province increased.

For the same week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports rose 1.4 million mt from the prior week to 16.32 million mt, and this was 1.76 million mt higher than the same period last year.

Shipments that departed Brazilian ports increased 370,000 mt from the prior week to 7.59 million mt.

Source: SMM