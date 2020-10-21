Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports rose 480,000 mt on week

A total of 103 vessels carrying 15.15 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during October 11-17, SMM estimates. This was up 480,000 mt from the previous week, and was up 4,65 million mt from the same period last year. The amount of arrivals in Shandong declined on the week, while those in Tangshan rose slightly.

For the same week, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports increased 890,000 mt on a weekly basis, and 5.34 million mt on a yearly basis, to 17.55 million mt.

Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to hold largely stable at 7.49 million mt, up 1.26 million mt on the year.

Vale’s third-quarter iron ore output stood at about 88.68 million mt, up more than 21 million mt from the second quarter.

Source: SMM News