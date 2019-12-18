Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports rose by 3.65 million mt on week

SMM estimates that there were 108 vessels carrying 16.26 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during December 8-14, 3.65 million mt higher from the week ended December 7. Iron ore arrivals shrank 3.47 million mt in the week of December 7.

Iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports fell 530,000 mt from the prior week to 14.45 million mt. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to increase after three straight weeks of decline, increasing 1.15 million mt on the week, to 6.15 million mt.

The combined shipments of iron ore from Australian and Brazilian ports remained lower from the same period a year earlier.

Source: SMM