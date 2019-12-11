Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports shrank 3.47 million mt on week

SMM estimates that there were 84 vessels carrying 12.61 million mt of iron ore arrived at major Chinese ports during December 1-7, falling 3.47 million mt from the week ended November 30.

The decline came after three consecutive weeks of increase. However,Tangshan, China’s top steelmaking city, saw greater arrivals at ports last week.

During December 1-7, iron ore deliveries leaving Australian ports rose 1.66 million mt from the prior week to 14.98 million mt, but the proportion of shipments to China declined on the week. Shipments that departed Brazilian ports were estimated to fall for the third straight week by 1.36 million mt, to stand at 5 million mt.

The combined shipments of iron ore from Australian and Brazilian ports are expected to increase next week.

Source: SMM