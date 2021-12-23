Iron Ore Arrivals at Chinese Ports Up 0.7 million mt on Week

According to data tracked by SMM, 67 ships arrived at domestic main ports in December 13 – 19. Arrivals of cargoes are estimated to stand at 9.9 million mt, up 0.7 million mt from the previous week and down 6.91 million mt year on year.

Shipments that departed Australian ports were estimated to increase 1.71 million mt week on week to 19.31 million mt, up 2.64 million mt on the year. And that from Brazilian ports increased 0.98 million mt to 4.8 million mt on a weekly basis, down 6.38 million mt on the year. The total arrivals of imported ore increased slightly from the prior week, and the combined shipments from Australia and Brazil also increased palpably.

The blast furnaces in east, north-east, south-west and north-west China partly resumed their production after fulfilling their crude steel output control target, leading to more purchase demand. The iron ore prices hence gained momentum coupled with the support from the macro front. On the other hand, however, the shipments departing overseas ports and arriving at domestic ports both increased, pressuring iron ore prices to some extent as the port inventory was at a high level. In general, the iron ore prices will still carry some upside potential in the short term.

Source: SMM